Sharon Osbourne 'Sad' to See Ozzy After His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Talk' co-host opens up about her husband's rough health battles in ITV documentary 'Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's', years after he learned of his diagnosis.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health issues. Years after the rocker was diagnosed with the illness, the TV personality admits it has been not easy to deal with it.

The 69-year-old talk show host is particularly "sad" for her husband, whose life has been put on constraints due to his condition. "I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," Sharon shared in ITV documentary "Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's".

"Suddenly, your life just stops," the former "America's Got Talent" judge said, recalling when she and Ozzy learned of his diagnosis in 2019, "life as you knew it."

Sharon added, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Still, Sharon is able to see the silver lining of Ozzy's diagnosis. She said the rocker's illness has brought her family closer. "The family," she noted of what has changed since the diagnosis. "The positive thing is with the family we spend so much more time together and I just love my husband more than I did three years ago."

The Osbournes first revealed Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020. Appearing on "Good Morning America" to discuss his recent health battles, the Black Sabbath singer admitted, "It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves." He referenced his pneumonia in February 2019 and a fall in his Los Angeles home two months later.

Sharon then revealed his condition that affects movement. "It's PRKN2," she explained at the time, adding that his illness is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination." She continued, "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."