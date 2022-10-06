Ashanti Hails Her 'Warrior' Sister for Opening Up About Domestic Abuse

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Foolish' songstress takes to Instagram to publicly support her sister Shia Douglas, who reflects on the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex in Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashanti is making use of her platform to spread awareness about domestic violence. Showing her support for her sister Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, who was brutally beaten up by her ex, the R&B star posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 5 photos and videos showing the injuries that Shia suffered at the hands of her violent ex.

Ashanti began her caption by noting, "It is Domestic Violence Awareness month." She shared, "Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments... but at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are."

The "What's Luv?" songstress applauded her sister for opening up about her harrowing experience. "My sister is a warrior!" she continued. "I love you deep and infinitely. Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day. You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out… by sharing your story you bring hope, strength & continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence."

The 41-year-old went on sending her best wishes to her "brave" sister as penning, "God continues to bless you every day as you grow, prosper... and walk in your purpose...your heart, mind and conscience are clear...you will get back EVERYTHING YOU DESERVE!!! The universe always wins! So continue to hold your head high as the sun. I'm so excited for this next chapter of your life @wifeofcreation is only the beginning! Im here by your side always and forever with whatever against whoever! Loving you infinitely."

Shia posted the same photos and videos on her account a few days ago. In her caption, she reflected on her experience as noting, "I thank GOD! My anscestors, angels and guides for pulling me through this Warzone alive! it was Toxic, and it was dangerous not only for obvious reasons but also because to the outside world everything seemed fine.. but those closest to us knew! But didn't know how to help, It got to a point where the abuse was regular behavior, and I would fight back pick up whatever I could to protect myself.. "

"I look at these pictures and I hold grace and patience for the woman I was and everything she didn't know!" she shared. "I love her and thank her for her role in my journey. I don't consider myself a victim or a survivor, this is all apart of my story, my life and my journey…"

She further sent a message to those who are currently being in an abusive situation, "This post is for any woman or man who has yet to truly recognize the power they possess, and finds themselves in a environment that is unhealthy, please know if they've done it once they will do it again.. it is inevitable!"

Shia first opened up about her experience as a victim of domestic violence in 2020. At the time, she revealed her battered face in her birthday post. 50 Cent was among those who showed support for Shia, resharing the devastating images and calling out Shia's ex-fiance Slowbucks. Shia and Slowbucks reportedly dated for 13 years, but she never mentioned the name of her abusive ex.