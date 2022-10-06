 

Fivio Foreign Responds to Fans' Complaint GloRilla 'Robbed' Him at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Refusing to be pitted against his fellow emcee, the 'Big Drip' rhymer defends the 'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' raptress' win for the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award at last night's event.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign has addressed his loss to GloRilla at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The "Big Drip" hitmaker has responded to the complaint by his fans that he got "robbed" by the 23-year-old raptress at the awards show, which aired on Tuesday night, October 4.

But being a good sport he is, Fivio has nothing against GloRilla's win for the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award. Instead, he was full of praise for the young star as he tweeted on Wednesday, "I did not get robbed." The 32-year-old went on stressing, "GloRilla won because she deserved it and I'm happy for her."

GloRilla edged out Fivio, Baby Keem, Blxst, Doechii, Nardo Wick and Saucy Santana for the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award, marking her first-ever award recognition. Taking the stage to collect her trophy, she held back tears as saying, "I don't want to cry my makeup off. Yall, Im crying."

The "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" hitmaker, who was joined by her label head Yo Gotti on stage, added, "I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO." As she wrapped up her impassioned speech, the chart-topping star continued, "Y'all I don't know what to say!" before ending with her signature line, "Lets goooo!"

While many were happy for GloRilla, some questioned how she won over more-renowned artists like Fivio and Baby Keem. "The fact that GloRilla won over Nardo Wick, even Fivio Foreign is crazy to me," one critic said on Twitter. "No disrespect to girl cause her songs are on the charts and hits but she just came out!"

Another echoed the sentiment, "Fivio, blxst or nardo wick should have won. Glorilla been out 2 seconds but I do f**k with her too." A third chimed in, "Glorilla won breakout artist over baby keem, fivio foreign and saucy Santana? Naa." Someone else similarly added, "Happy for Glorilla but I think Fivio should've won in that category."

Meanwhile, fresh off her BET Hip Hop Award win, GloRilla has announced her debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great...". To be released on November 11 via CMG/Interscope (pre-order), the 9-track EP includes the Cardi B-featuring "Tomorrow 2" and recent single "Blessed". The full tracklist is to be announced at a later date.

