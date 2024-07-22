 
Fivio Foreign Pleads with Kanye West to End Retirement Rumors
In a video shared on social media, the Brooklyn rapper urges the Chicago star and Yeezy designer to reconsider his retirement from music, echoing concerns expressed by fans.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a video shared on social media, Fivio Foreign expressed his plea to Kanye West. "Yo, Ye. Don't ever be done. We need you. We need you, Ye!" This comes after Ye's controversial text message to Rich The Kid announcing his retirement from music.

Fivio's comments sparked mixed responses from fans. Some agreed with his sentiment, highlighting Ye's immense talent in the music industry. Others questioned the need for Ye's continued presence, citing a perceived decline in his recent musical output.

Rich The Kid, who originally shared the retirement text, later revealed that Ye actually had two features on his new album, "Life's a Gamble". This move suggests that the retirement announcement may have been a ruse to promote the album's release.

Despite the confusion surrounding Ye's retirement, Fivio Foreign's plea emphasizes the impact that Ye's music has had on fans and the broader cultural landscape. Whether or not Ye decides to resume his musical career, his legacy in the industry remains undeniable.

