 

Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Brand: It's 'Scam'

The former 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star makes use of her Instagram account to put the cosmetics mogul and her makeup brand on blast as she calls it 'NOT WORTH IT.'

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel isn't a fan of Kylie Cosmetics. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star took to her Instagram account to put Kylie Jenner and her makeup brand on blast.

In the Tuesday, October 4 post, the former Bravo personality was reviewing Kylie Cosmetics Birthday PR Box. The $175 package includes three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set which are put in a large box.

The video saw Bethenny urging her followers not to buy the Birthday PR Box because "it's NOT WORTH IT." She pointed out the three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set can be purchased as a bundle for just $58, meaning that decorative box alone costs $117.

"I was confused, I thought something had to be different," the 51-year-old TV star said in the clip. "There is something different: This has a box that you're gonna throw in the garbage unless you have a hamster that you're gonna put in here."

The Skinnygirl founder, who often criticizes the Kardashian-Jenner family, went on to say, "This is going right back and being returned because it's a scam." However, Bethenny shared an update that Kylie Cosmetics does not accept returns. She sarcastically added, "Maybe I'll go to the mall and get myself a hamster."

In the end of her video, B further ripped Kylie Cosmetics. "How stupid do we have to be? … I mean I'm a sucker, I like it, I like the packaging… but where you lose me is where you scammed me."

Fans loved Bethenny's honest review on the product. "I love you dont hold back no matter what thank you," one person applauded her. Another user added, "Madness and let's not talk of the environmental side to this . Must be the most expensive box in the world?"

Someone else joked that Bethenny's bold anti-Kardashian takes could send her in danger. "We must protect Bethany [sic]. If she goes missing it was Kris Jenner," the person wrote.

