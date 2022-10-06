Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Cover Images/David Edwards/Media Punch Celebrity

Before responding to the cheating allegation, the 'All American: Homecoming' star shares a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that reads, 'Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.'

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cory Hardrict has set the record straight. Having been accused of cheating on Tia Mowry after she announced their separation, the "All American" star was quick to shut down the accusation.

The 42-year-old was hit by the cheating allegation in his most recent Instagram post. In the comment section, one person commented, "Cory noooo. Don't fumble Tia!!!" In response, the actor simply declared, "Lies!"

Prior to this, Cory shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. He re-posted a quote that read, "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time." He, however, did not give out the context of what he was trying to say.

The "American Sniper" star made the post after TMZ reported that Tia has filed for a divorce from him. The "Sister, Sister" alum submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

In the legal docs, Tia requests joint physical and legal custody of her and Cory's two children. She also asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Tia later turned to Instagram to confirm the split reports. The 44-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband of 14 years, along with a caption that read, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the twin sister of Tamera Mowry added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."