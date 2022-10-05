Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

Meanwhile, in a message shared on her own Instagram page after filing for divorce from the 42-year-old actor, the 'Sister, Sister' alum says she 'will maintain a friendship' with her estranged husband.

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry's husband Cory Hardrict has seemingly reacted to her divorce filing. After the actress confirmed she's pulling the plug on their marriage, the actor shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story.

On Tuesday, October 4, the "American Sniper" star re-posted a quote that seemingly warns of making a decision in a rush. "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time," so read the message, as he's not giving out context of what he's trying to say.

While Cory didn't mention what his quote is about, it comes on the heels of Tia's confirmation about their split. Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported that she submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

In her filing, the "Sister, Sister" alum requests joint physical and legal custody of her and Cory's two children. She also asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Tia later took to her Instagram account to address the split reports. The 44-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband of 14 years, along with a caption which read, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the twin sister of Tamera Mowry added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Hours before the split reports emerged, Tia shared two cryptic posts on social media. "Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," so read a quote on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, on Twitter, she penned, "I am love. I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."

Tia and Cory got married back in 2008. The now-estranged couple has 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo together.