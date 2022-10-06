 

Kanye West Dubs Khloe Kardashian and Her Family 'Liars' After She Calls Him Out on IG

Kanye West Dubs Khloe Kardashian and Her Family 'Liars' After She Calls Him Out on IG
Cover Images/Dharma/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The rapper and Yeezy designer rips the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum after she urges him to stop tearing her sister Kim down and 'using [their] family when you want to deflect.'

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has fired back at Khloe Kardashian. Having been slammed by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum on Instagram, the "Donda" artist fired back at the reality star by calling her and her family "liars."

The Yeezy designer offered his clapback by sharing a screenshot of Khloe's comment on Wednesday, October 5. In her original message, the Good American founder penned, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here."

"You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing [Kim Kardashian] down and using our family when you want to deflect," Khloe added. She then blasted Ye for bringing up the "birthday narrative ... again" as doubled down on his claim about not being invited to his daughter Chicago's party in January.

"Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it," she continued. "YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came... Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully."

  See also...

In the caption, Kanye fumed, "YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE." He further noted, "[Travis Scott (II)] GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS."

"YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY," he went on raging. "AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE'S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA'LL WOULDN'T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME."

In mid-January, Ye alleged that he was baned from Chicago's 4th birthday party. However, the father of four managed to attend the bash after going into public rant on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase
Related Posts
Kanye West Trolls Justin and Hailey Bieber Following Her Criticism

Kanye West Trolls Justin and Hailey Bieber Following Her Criticism

Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Speaks Out After Suffering Fat Phobia Amid Kanye West Drama

Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Speaks Out After Suffering Fat Phobia Amid Kanye West Drama

Kanye West Shocked by Criticism Over 'White Lives Matter' Design

Kanye West Shocked by Criticism Over 'White Lives Matter' Design

Kanye West Believes He's George Lucas of the Fashion Industry

Kanye West Believes He's George Lucas of the Fashion Industry

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party