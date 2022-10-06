Kanye West Dubs Khloe Kardashian and Her Family 'Liars' After She Calls Him Out on IG

Cover Images/Dharma/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The rapper and Yeezy designer rips the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum after she urges him to stop tearing her sister Kim down and 'using [their] family when you want to deflect.'

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has fired back at Khloe Kardashian. Having been slammed by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum on Instagram, the "Donda" artist fired back at the reality star by calling her and her family "liars."

The Yeezy designer offered his clapback by sharing a screenshot of Khloe's comment on Wednesday, October 5. In her original message, the Good American founder penned, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here."

"You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing [Kim Kardashian] down and using our family when you want to deflect," Khloe added. She then blasted Ye for bringing up the "birthday narrative ... again" as doubled down on his claim about not being invited to his daughter Chicago's party in January.

"Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it," she continued. "YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came... Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully."

In the caption, Kanye fumed, "YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE." He further noted, "[Travis Scott (II)] GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS."

"YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY," he went on raging. "AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE'S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA'LL WOULDN'T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME."

In mid-January, Ye alleged that he was baned from Chicago's 4th birthday party. However, the father of four managed to attend the bash after going into public rant on Instagram.