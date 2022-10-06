 

Fat Joe Defends Using N-Word: 'I've Been Saying This Since I Was Born'

Celebrity

The 52-year-old emcee, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, claims during an appearance on 'The Breakfast Club' that he's trying not to use it anymore, but it's challenging for him.

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe believed that it was not a problem for him to use the N-word despite not being black. When defending himself regarding the matter, the "All The Way Up" rapper said, "I've been saying this since I was born."

The 52-year-old emcee, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, offered his two cents when appearing on "The Breakfast Club". He said, "First of all my projects is 90%-I'll give you 80%-Black still... My grandmother's projects is 99.9% Black to be clear. So I'm Spanish, I knew I was Latino, but the whole time I thought I was Black anyway.

"So my mom lived there 40 years before I was born, in this project, and I'm born blonde hair, green eyes. This s**t crazy, right? She brings me there, the first thing they go, 'Oh look at this little n***a Joey, he got green eyes,' " he recalled. "The minute I'm walking, the guys in the building is like, 'Yo look at that little n***a Joe, little Fat Joe,' that's all I knew my whole life before even elementary."

Joe has been criticized for his use of the N-word. Of the backlash, he said, "It's a lot of woke society or something going on these days and Twitter and all that. I guess they don't understand where I come from, where I was born, or how I was raised, or how I lived my whole entire life. We use it as love, but we know that the record states that this is a negative word."

The "Lean Back" spitter claimed he's trying not to use it anymore, but it's challenging for him. "I wish we never used it. I try my best to try [to not use it]. It's hard, bro. Seriously, I've been tryna stop, but I've been saying this since I was born."

Joe also emphasized that he won't let anyone dictate what he should do. "No one's going to pressure Fat Joe into feeling or saying anything that he loves or he believes in. No one's ever gonna do that," he stated. "You get one life and ain't nobody gonna tell me what to say, tell me what to do, tell me what to think."

