 

Candace Owens Drags Lizzo When Defending Herself for Wearing 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Instagram/Cover Images/Freddie Baez
  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens unsurprisingly remains defiant for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt with Kanye West amid backlash. However, when defending herself, the conservative political commentator dragged Lizzo's name out of nowhere.

The 33-year-old responded to the criticism on her "Daily Wire" podcast. She said black Americans should be more outraged about obesity, abortion and crime instead of what she has done.

"You know what we should've done, we should've put a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt on Lizzo," she declared. "Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it's actually killing black Americans."

"There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a T-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world," Candace continued. "A T-shirt that says 'White Lives Matters,' which should be implied, right."

She went on to argue, "White lives matter, black lives matter, Asian lives matter - it should be implied, yet people are angry and they are being vicious online because they can't believe that we have the audacity to detract from the movement which is a lie: 'Black Lives Matter.' "

Cancade came under fire for wearing the offensive T-shirt at Ye's surprise Yeezy fashion show on Monday during Paris Fashion Week. Also promoting the tee was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley, who posted a video of herself sporting the oversized T-shirt while joking around with the billionaire emcee backstage.

Selah herself has fired back at critics over the matter. "The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of y'all stuck in a hive mind mentality. You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think," she wrote on Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 4. "Witnessing someone break free from 'the agenda' sends you all info such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in."

"All morale & empathy is eliminated due to the fact that you feel justified by your emotion. The victim becomes the victimizer," the model added. "You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be."

