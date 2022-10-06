Lauryn Hill's Daughter Reacts to Criticism for Wearing Kanye West's 'WLM' T-Shirt, It Backfires

Cover Images/Vince Flores/Dharma Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill's 23-year-old model daughter and Bob Marley's granddaughter, blames people for being 'stuck in a hive mind mentality.'

AceShowbiz - Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill's daughter and Bob Marley's granddaughter, has responded to the backlash that she's received for wearing Kanye West's controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris. Making use of her Instagram account, the young model blamed people for being "stuck in a hive mind mentality."

"The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of y'all stuck in a hive mind mentality. You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think," she wrote on Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 4. "Witnessing someone break free from 'the agenda' sends you all info such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in."

The 23-year-old went on to say, "All morale & empathy is eliminated due to the fact that you feel justified by your emotion. The victim becomes the victimizer." She added, "You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be."

"I don't care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say," she continued.

In a separate Story, Selah also shared a screenshot of her message to Ye. "I think that what we did has obviously created a lot of conversation & I would like us to continue that conversation & provide the necessary depth & clarity that we are both extremely capable of," she told the Yeezy designer. She also claimed that she liked "taking risks & embracing freedom, but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind out decisions to show the purity of out intentions & provide healing to our community."

Selah ended her message by writing, "love you so much. Let's keep this going-in a healthy way." She also added a heart emoji at the end of her message.

Internet users, however, weren't impressed by her clarification that backfired instead. "She is very articulate and dumb at the same time!" one person commented on Selah's lengthy message. "When trying to sound 'woke', proves you're still sleepwalking," another person said.

"Make it make sense. He told you walk and welll…you walked," someone else noted. Of Selah's unanswered text message to Kanye, another user said, "She's begging Kanye to explain because she knows it looks crazy."