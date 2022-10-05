Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

Meanwhile, it's claimed that the 'Sister, Sister' alum made the decision to pull the plug on her 14-year marriage to the actor because he has been 'feeling himself' lately.

AceShowbiz - Life goes on and so it does for Tia Mowry despite the end of her marriage. New pictures of the actress have surfaced online after she filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.

The 44-year-old star was photographed stepping out on Monday, October 3, one day before the divorce filing. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "Sister, Sister" alum looked tired and dispirited as she met up with a friend.

Showing sign of the marriage breakdown, Tia went ringless that day. For the outing, the actress wore a purple quarter-zip sweatshirt and matching skintight leggings with white sneakers. Wearing minimal makeup, she wore her hair in a low ponytail.

Tia had a pair of black sunglasses perched on top of her head and carried a black Fendi bag and bottled water. While she accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and matching bracelets, her wedding ring was missing from her finger.

Tia submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, TMZ reported. In her filing, the "Family Reunion" actress requests joint physical and legal custody of her and Cory's two children. She also asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Tia later took to her Instagram account to address the split reports. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her and her husband of 14 years, she wrote in the caption, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the twin sister of Tamera Mowry added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Meanwhile, Cory posted a cryptic message on his Story after the split announcement. "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time," so read the quote shared by the "All American: Homecoming" star.

Words are Tia made the decision to pull the plug on their marriage because Cory has been acting up ever since he landed a new acting gig. A so-called insider tells Media Take Out that the actor has been "feeling himself" lately. The source claims, "He's really got a big ego ever since his [role on 'All American: Homecoming']. He thinks he's too big for Tia."