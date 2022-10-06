Hacker Threatens to Leak Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's Intimate Videos for $10K

Facebook Celebrity

Around the same time a hacker claims to have got their hands on Moneybagg and Ari's sex tapes, photos leak of the 'Scorpio' rhymer's alleged manhood from her Snapchat account.

AceShowbiz - There's apparently more to be exposed of Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's relationship. A hacker has claimed to have got their hands on the couple's sex tapes and threatened to leak them for $10,000.

The hacker, who took over Ari's Instagram account, posted on her Story, "Bagg got a lil d**k and Tae be f**king Ari on the low." The hacker then made the dirty offer, "Tape with Bagg 10K, tap [in] before you miss out. I haven't sold or sent to anyone so don't get scammed by fake pages and Reddit pages."

As word began to spread, the hacker tried to get Ari's attention as writing, "Everybody spam Ari in the comments on IG and Twitter. Tell her if she don't hit me back on here I'm leaking all her sex tapes [with] Bagg and Herb. Two hours to get back to me, 50K screenshots for [a] snippet."

Around the same time the hacker made the claims, intimate photos of Moneybagg allegedly were leaked online. They reportedly showed the "Scorpio" rhymer's manhood as the hacker claimed that the 31-year-old star has a "small d**k."

The authentication of the images has not been confirmed and it's unclear if they were edited or not, but some social media users have weighed in on the leaked photos. "I know moneybaggyo's d**k keep slipping out during doggy, it's too little for Ari's thick a**," one Twitter user noted. Another reacted, "Not them clowning moneybagg yo for having a lil wee wee."

Neither Moneybagg nor Ari has addressed the sex tape rumors. The social media personality, however, recently spoke on their relationship status at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards which was filmed on September 30, confirming that they're back together.

Ari, who hit the red carpet with her friend Arrogant Tae, initially got coy when asked if she's single at the moment. "Y'all, I got my ring on," she responded, seemingly referring to a flashy gift given to her from her man earlier this year. When asked whether it means she got back together with Moneybagg, she responded, "Y'all know I love me some Bagg," after giggling her way through other questions.