Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Instagram Celebrity

According to biographer Tom Bower, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's most recent portraits, which are unleashed two days after the royal family released their own portrait, are meant to shame on the royal family.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Even portraits can cause tension between British royal family and Prince Harry as well as his wife Meghan Markle. According to biographer Tom Bower, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their most recent portraits to shame on the royal family.

"It was all about, we're back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast," the "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" author shared during an interview with Page Six. "Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed."

The author then weighed in on their appearance months earlier during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen," he said, before noting that "they were center stage" during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. "You know, she has really got one interest, and that's Meghan and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she's concerned, that's terrific."

Meghan and Harry's portraits, which were taken by photographer Misan Harriman during Markle and Harry's trip to the United Kingdom, were released on Monday, October 3. In one of the pictures, the couple stood close as they held hands. Meghan looked chic in a red pantsuit, while Harry was dapper in a navy suit.

The snaps were unleashed two days after the Palace released their first portrait after Queen Elizabeth II's death. The portrait saw King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles posing alongside the heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The portrait was taken ahead of the giant reception the Palace held for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests on September 18 before the Queen's funeral.

Taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, the portrait saw Kate stunning in a form-fitting, long sleeve black dress that she paired with sheer black tights and black pumps. The Princess of Wales completed her look with her hair styled in effortless curls. Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic suit. The King donned an almost identical ensemble with his wife opting for a classy black dress.