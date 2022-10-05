Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Instagram Music

Words are the Queen of Pop and her team have booked Estadio Centenario stadium, which has a capacity of over 60,000 people and is located in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna is seemingly getting ready for a world tour. If a new report is to be believed, the Queen of Pop, who last toured between 2019 and 2020 on "Madame X Tour", will hit the road again in 2023.

On Tuesday, October 4, Uruguay's newspaper El Observador reported that the 64-year-old pop superstar's team has booked a stadium for a concert in November of 2023. According to reports, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer and her team booked Estadio Centenario.

The stadium, which has a capacity of over 60,000 people and is located in Montevideo, is being reserved for a Madonna show by production company AM. Ricardo Lombardo, executive president of the administrative commission, reported the alleged booking to the outlet.

If the report is true, it would be Madonna's first time playing in Uruguay. The "Vogue" hitmaker was reportedly in talks to do so for the "MDNA World Tour" in 2012 but the negotiations fell through.

Madonna last toured between 2019 and 2020 on the "Madame X Tour" throughout the United States and Europe. "I want to go on tour again, I'm a creature of the stage. That is my happy place," the "Material Girl" singer teased in an interview with Variety in July.

In other news, Madonna recently sparked controversy again over her youthful look. In a new Instagram post, the "Like a Virgin" artist showed off a new edition of her ever-changing appearance. One of her eye-catching photos showed her tipping back a bottle of wine as if she were about to chug it all down.

In the pictures, Madonna was wearing a Balenciaga tracksuit. She accessorized her outfit with a tangle of chain necklaces and several sparkling bracelets. She lent her look an extra splash of glitz with glimmering metallic stiletto boots.

Many have since criticized Madonna's wrinkle-free skin. "She just grosses me out now. She's vile. And that's not her real face!!!!" one person commented. A second added, "How does this awful creeper get way with her repeated behaviour of pawing young people, hands all over them, that gross tongue down their throats." Someone else chimed in, "So very very sad that she is so insecure she has to do this at 64 ...have some dignity lady."