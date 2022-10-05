Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Music

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has some words for haters after her recent explosive social media feuds with other female rappers, including Akbar V and JT. Taking to social media, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress promised to give them "a lot of surprises."

On Tuesday, October 4, the 29-year-old Grammy-winning artist stated in a since deleted tweet, "Ever since we was young there was always something b***hes hated on me and my sister on…it's like they knew we was heading for greatness." She then vowed, "We got a lot of surprises tho for the ones that used to hate and the ones that's hating now!!"

Cardi's tweet came after her heated social media exchanges with Akbar and JT. Last week, the "I Like It" raptress found herself at odds with Akbar after Akbar tweeted, "If @chartdata ain't say it we ain't believing the CAP," which many believed that she dissed the success of Cardi and GloRilla's collab "Tomorrow 2".

Responding to Akbar's post, Cardi wrote, "Count all the times chart data posted u." The "I Like It" raptress continued hitting back, "I don't really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! I don't gotta @ I can change a b***h life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don't do the internet!!"

The social media back-and-forth became more heated as their kids became a topic of conversation. Cardi even shared a look at a sex tape of Akbar while Akbar countered by involving Offset in the drama. After she fired off a few insults, the Migos member clapped back.

Then earlier this week, Cardi and JT clashed on Twitter. It all started when the City Girls member congratulated GloRilla for her and Cardi's collab "Tomorrow 2", which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later, JT was called out for not including Cardi in her congratulatory message. Defending herself, JT argued that she simply could not fit Cardi's name with the character restriction.

However, things went worse after Cardi randomly tweeted "Lapdog." JT seemingly assumed the tweet was about her and posted several tweets in a row, the first saying, "All you gotta do is be HAPPY, that's enough to make a mf mad." Next, she wrote, "I hope you don't think you no BULLY!!!" followed by, "Wiener dog!"

The raptresses then threw insults over their talents. Cardi wrote, "So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?"

JT shot back by claiming Cardi is the one that needs help writing her music, including for their 2019 collaboration, "Twerk". She declared, "No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN s**t!!! You know this."

Suddenly, Nicki Minaj joined the war. The Trinidadian raptress, who's allegedly beefing with Cardi, changed her profile photo on Twitter to a picture of JT. Cardi seemingly responded to Nicki's social media gesture by changing her own to a photo of Remy Ma, who Nicki has had a longstanding feud with.

However, according to Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, both Cardi and JT finally "squashed" their feud. "Talked to BIG BARDI. It's squashed and they talked it out that's what I like to see," Jason tweeted. "I hate seeing all these female rappers fighting wit each other. Both have respect for each other. Hip hop bigger than this! Yassssssss [a series of man dancing emojis]."