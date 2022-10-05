Pete Davidson Seems to Remove Kim Kardashian's Favorite Tattoo 2 Months After Split

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

During a new sighting, the former 'SNL' star is pictured having a bandage peering out of his sweater which seemingly hints that he has had one of his Kim-themed tats removed.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson seemingly wants to completely move from Kim Kardashian. The former "Saturday Night Live" star sparked speculations that he had removed one of the several tattoos he got that were dedicated to the SKIMS founder.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, Pete was seen hanging out on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in New York. During the Tuesday, October 3 sighting, the comedian opted for a casual look as he donned a Staten Island crewneck under a red and blue windbreaker, matching track pants as well as a pair of clean dad sneakers.

It was, however, a bandage which was peering out of his sweater that raised people's eyebrows. It seemed like the funnyman had his "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo, which was located in the exact same spot as the bandage, removed.

A source close to the 28-year-old confirmed to Page Six that "The King of Staten Island" star indeed is removing some of his tattoos. However, the insider clarified that the covering is "not related to removing the lawyer tattoo."

Pete showed off the ink earlier this year while he was dating the reality star, who passed California's law exam in 2021 after failing several times. It's just one of the many tats that the comedian had to honor his then-girlfriend. Pete also has a tattoo of "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle, referring to the couple's first kiss during an "SNL" skit in October 2021. Another tattoo features Kim's first initial alongside those of her four children.

Kim, meanwhile, claimed that the "lawyer" ink was her favorite. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March, the reality TV star, who broke up with Pete in August, said, "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, that he got. My favorite one … says, 'My girl is a lawyer.' "