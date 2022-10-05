'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Are Almost Done Building Their Teams in Blind Auditions Night 6

NBC TV

After five episodes on season 22, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend have used their chances to block each other from getting a singer.

AceShowbiz - Coaches on season 22 of "The Voice" continued building their teams in the Tuesday, October 4 episode of the NBC singing competition show. After five episodes, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend had used their chances to block each other from getting a singer.

Kicking off the Blind Auditions Night 6 was Austin Montgomery from Hemet, California. The singer took the stage to sing "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)" by Hank Williams. Gwen turned her chair for him with Blake and Camila following suit to fight over the singer. At the end, Austin decided to join Team Blake.

The next performer was Dia Malai from Queens, New York. For her auditions, Dia opted to belt out "Real Love" by Mary J. Blige. John hit his button for Dia and shockingly he was the only coach who was interested in the singer. Automatically, Dia went to Team John.

As for Jillian Jordyn, she wished to wow the coaches by performing "Issues" by Julia Michaels. She even brought her original Voice karaoke machine she got as a little kid. After she made a few interesting note choices during her performance, both John and Gwen turned. The two coaches tried to get her into their respective team, but Jillian picked Gwen as her coach.

Singing "Ghosts" by Justin Bieber was Grace Bello. Her take on the song really highlighted the best parts of her voice, so it wasn't surprising to see that four coaches turned for her. John claimed that he coached an artist with a similar voice to victory in his first season, while Camila said that parts of her voice remind her of Ariana Grande. Grace took the the 12th spot on Team Camila.