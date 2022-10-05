 

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Are Almost Done Building Their Teams in Blind Auditions Night 6

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Are Almost Done Building Their Teams in Blind Auditions Night 6
NBC
TV

After five episodes on season 22, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend have used their chances to block each other from getting a singer.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coaches on season 22 of "The Voice" continued building their teams in the Tuesday, October 4 episode of the NBC singing competition show. After five episodes, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend had used their chances to block each other from getting a singer.

Kicking off the Blind Auditions Night 6 was Austin Montgomery from Hemet, California. The singer took the stage to sing "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)" by Hank Williams. Gwen turned her chair for him with Blake and Camila following suit to fight over the singer. At the end, Austin decided to join Team Blake.

The next performer was Dia Malai from Queens, New York. For her auditions, Dia opted to belt out "Real Love" by Mary J. Blige. John hit his button for Dia and shockingly he was the only coach who was interested in the singer. Automatically, Dia went to Team John.

  See also...

As for Jillian Jordyn, she wished to wow the coaches by performing "Issues" by Julia Michaels. She even brought her original Voice karaoke machine she got as a little kid. After she made a few interesting note choices during her performance, both John and Gwen turned. The two coaches tried to get her into their respective team, but Jillian picked Gwen as her coach.

Singing "Ghosts" by Justin Bieber was Grace Bello. Her take on the song really highlighted the best parts of her voice, so it wasn't surprising to see that four coaches turned for her. John claimed that he coached an artist with a similar voice to victory in his first season, while Camila said that parts of her voice remind her of Ariana Grande. Grace took the the 12th spot on Team Camila.

You can share this post!

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers
Related Posts
'The Voice' Recap: One Singer Earns 4-Chair Turn on Blind Auditions Night 5

'The Voice' Recap: One Singer Earns 4-Chair Turn on Blind Auditions Night 5

'The Voice' Recap: 17-Year-Old Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Night 4

'The Voice' Recap: 17-Year-Old Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Night 4

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Pick Their Coaches in Blind Auditions Night 3

'The Voice' Recap: More Singers Pick Their Coaches in Blind Auditions Night 3

Fans Threaten to Stop Watching 'The Voice' Following Kelly Clarkson's Exit

Fans Threaten to Stop Watching 'The Voice' Following Kelly Clarkson's Exit

Most Read
'DWTS' Recap: TV Legend Sent Home on Bond Night
TV

'DWTS' Recap: TV Legend Sent Home on Bond Night

Donald Trump Sues CNN for Defamation in $475M Lawsuit

Donald Trump Sues CNN for Defamation in $475M Lawsuit

Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams Reportedly Get Into Intense Fight in 'RHUGT' Season 3

Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams Reportedly Get Into Intense Fight in 'RHUGT' Season 3

'The Voice' Recap: One Singer Earns 4-Chair Turn on Blind Auditions Night 5

'The Voice' Recap: One Singer Earns 4-Chair Turn on Blind Auditions Night 5

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Selma Blair Explains She's Blindfolded on 'DWTS' to Prevent Sensory Overload

Selma Blair Explains She's Blindfolded on 'DWTS' to Prevent Sensory Overload

Whoopi Goldberg Says 'The View' Is 'Better Following Meghan McCain's Exit

Whoopi Goldberg Says 'The View' Is 'Better Following Meghan McCain's Exit

Selma Blair Rescued by Her Dog as She Passed Out Before 'DWTS' Rehearsal

Selma Blair Rescued by Her Dog as She Passed Out Before 'DWTS' Rehearsal

Simon Cowell Collects Over $90M in Cash Deal Over 'Got Talent' Franchise

Simon Cowell Collects Over $90M in Cash Deal Over 'Got Talent' Franchise

Charli D'Amelio Found It Nerve-Wrecking Dancing in Front of Kourtney on 'DWTS'

Charli D'Amelio Found It Nerve-Wrecking Dancing in Front of Kourtney on 'DWTS'

Constance Wu Feared Backlash, Felt Suicidal After Sexual Harassment on 'Fresh Off the Boat' Set

Constance Wu Feared Backlash, Felt Suicidal After Sexual Harassment on 'Fresh Off the Boat' Set

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Are Almost Done Building Their Teams in Blind Auditions Night 6

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Are Almost Done Building Their Teams in Blind Auditions Night 6

Constance Wu Reluctant to Reopen Old Wounds and Write 'Fresh Off the Boat' Sexual Harassment in Book

Constance Wu Reluctant to Reopen Old Wounds and Write 'Fresh Off the Boat' Sexual Harassment in Book