Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Prior to this, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist said he's 'chilling' after being asked how he felt about the trial getting delayed due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has discussed his upcoming trial against Megan Thee Stallion over the shooting case. When speaking on the upcoming trial, which has been pushed back to the end of the year, the "Say It" rapper said that he's "facing 24 years" in prison.

While the 30-year-old rapper has been relatively quiet about details surrounding the case, he clarified on DJ Akademiks' "Off the Record" podcast that he has intentionally been quiet because of the severity of the charges against him.

"I am in an open case and maybe I make this s**t look really beautiful, but I am facing 24 years, I'm making s**t look beautiful, don't I? But guys, I am actively facing 24 years next month," Tory explained. The rap star, born Daystar Peterson, further stressed, "Like this is no play play situation. I've been in this for three years. I've never played internet games with you guys. I'm not gonna start now."

The Canadian rapper went on to say that he relatively remains silent as it's not the "time and place" to offer details in the case. "It's three words brother, time and place," he told Akademiks. "There's gonna be a time and a place for that. But I do know this is not the time and place."

"The internet, like I said, is not a therapist. It doesn't matter what I say to those people online," Tory elaborated further. "Until it is in that black and white it doesn't matter anyway, so there will be a time and a place."

Tory continued, "The difference between a lot of artists and me is they get so fed up with the 'Ahh nah!' And the screaming at them … and the accusation or whatever it is that they're going through, that they feel the need to express themselves to people who do not know them." He went on adding, "There is a time and a place brother when for those people who I do not know and do not owe any explanation, will get an explanation."

Akademiks then chimed in and asked how he has the patience to withstand the hate that's been leveled against him. "I don't know, I've never been a patient guy," Tory replied. "But I will tell you this, I've always been a time and place guy, and that's why I said, even in my last interview, the narrative can be against me, but it's the narrative that's against me and it's me not defending myself."

The trial, in which Tory is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020, was set to kick off in September but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.

Judge David Herriford granted Tory's request for delay back in September. His defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, is currently busy with the arbitration of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is embroiled in a legal battle with his sexual assault accuser. He's also representing actor Danny Masterson in his serial rape trial set to begin on October 11.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Tory with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in October 2020.

In a video obtained by TMZ last month, Tory was asked by an interviewer, "How are you feeling?" when leaving the courthouse after the trial got officially delayed. In response to the question, "The Color Violet" rapper simply replied, "I'm chilling."