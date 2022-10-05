 

Fans Blame Chloe Bailey's Sultry Persona for Estranged Relationship With Her Parents

The 24-year-old 'Have Mercy' hitmaker has yet to detail why she no longer has a close relationship with her parents, but her fans assume that it might be due to her new sultry persona.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey recently admitted that she doesn't have the closest relationship with her parents. While the Chloe x Halle member has yet to detail why it happened, her fans assumed that it might be due to her new sultry persona.

The 24-year-old made the revelation during a Twitter Spaces session over the weekend. She first urged haters to stay away from speaking negatively about her loved ones. "You all don't know [my godmother Shermay] has been like my number-one rock and my support system when I've been like destructing inside. So, please, don't talk about my sister, don't talk about my Godmom, don't talk about family. I will come for you," she stressed.

"And, you know, I don't have the closest relationship with my parents," Beyonce Knowles' protege then confessed. "Maybe, one day, down the line, I'll share why. But, it's nice that I have a solid support system."

Many have since their two cents, with some of them believing that Chloe's sexy imagery may have played a part. "As soon as they can't control you, it's a wrap," one fan wrote, while another penned, "She started off as a gospel singe4r but let the world corrupt her true calling."

Aside from opening up about her relationship with her parents, Chloe shared details about her upcoming single, "For the Night". She revealed that the track is about Gunna, with who she was previously romantically linked before he got arrested on RICO charges.

"Imma tell y'all a little secret about 'For the Night'. I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it'll help f**king streams," she said. "I don't even think he knows this! I wrote 'For The Night' about Gunna... I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview I believe."

Chloe also urged people to stop comparing her to Normani Kordei. "Let me tell you something: I love Normani. She is a bad b***h. Her body is out of this world, I wish I had her t***ies and she's a great dancer and performer," she first gushed. "You guys don't know half the s**t that us as Black women in the music industry go through," the older sister of Halle Bailey further claimed. "I hate seeing how [people] pit us against each other. There can be multiple, phenomenally, bad a** b***hes who can perform their a**es off. It does not just have to be…one."

