Cheryl Burke Has Zero Sex Life Since Matthew Lawrence Split

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke "hasn't had sex" since splitting from Matthew Lawrence. As she was about to interview a sex therapist for her podcast, the "Dancing with the Stars" professional revealed that she hasn't been intimate with anyone since she and the former "Boy Meets World" star called off their marriage.

In an Instagram video she uploaded on Tuesday, June 7, the 38-year-old dancer wrote, "When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the 'Burke in the Game' podcast and realize you haven't had sex since 2021."

During the episode, Cheryl opened up about her issues with intimacy and noted that she always had a feeling of "shame" surrounding her sex life. She said, "I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there's a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There's a lot of guilt, like, 'Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people."

Cheryl went on to explain to sexologist Jaiya on "Burke in the Game" that she found it "difficult" to have those sorts of conversations and that she had never really discussed anything of that nature with Matthew while they were still together.

The "I Can Do That" alum added, "It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation."

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, divorce papers signed by Cheryl back in February cited "irreconcilable differences" as the official reason for divorce and listed their date of separation as January 7, 2022.

At the time, an insider later claimed that the divorce had been on the cards for a "couple of months" despite hopes that they could reunite once again. The insider said, "They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple of months now."