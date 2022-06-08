Joaquin Phoenix to Reprise Role in 'Joker' Sequel, Director Todd Philips Confirms

Instagram Movie

In addition to revealing that the 47-year-old actor will star as the supervillain Arthur Fleck in the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures movie, the filmmaker unveils the official title in a social media post.

AceShowbiz - A sequel to the hit movie "Joker" is definitely in the works, according to director Todd Philips. Making use of his social media platform, the filmmaker confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role in the follow-up film.

On Tuesday, June 7, the 51-year-old film director turned to Instagram to announce that the sequel to 2019's "Joker" is moving forward. In the first slide, he shared a cover of the script, with the eyebrow-raising title "Joker: Folie a Deux".

The script was written by Todd himself and Scott Silver, his collaborator in the first film. In the following slide of his post, Todd included a black-and-white snapshot of Oscar-winning franchise star Joaquin reading the screenplay while smoking a cigarette.

The official Warner Bros. Twitter account also re-shared Todd's Instagram post. "From the Instagram of @/ToddPhillips," the tweet's caption read.

Fans responded to the news with excitement. "We are thrilled," one person wrote in the comment section of Todd's Instagram post. Someone else exclaimed, "NO WAY NO WAYYYYYYY." A third chimed in, "Everybody stay calm, it's happening!!"

While no sequel plot details were divulged by Todd, the film's French subtitle generally translates as "madness for two" and can mean a shared delusion between two people. Some movie outlets have also suggested that could bring an appearance by the Joker's partner-in-crime, Harley Quinn, a character previously played by Margot Robbie, opposite Jared Leto's version of Joker, in 2016's "Suicide Squad".

Many die-hard DC Comics fans also speculated the same with one asking, "Is that a reference to Harley Quinn?..." Another added, "Joker...madness for two. Two?!?! He get Harley?!"

A separate person opined, "Interesting. 'Folie a deux ('folly of two', or 'madness [shared] by two'), also known as shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder (SDD), is a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transmitted from one individual to another.' "

The possibility of a "Joker 2" was floated about a year ago when Todd's lawyer, Warren Dern, let slip that one was in the works during an interview. However, the movie was not confirmed by Warner Bros. at the time.

Joaquin won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Actor in his role as the maniacal DC supervillain in the critically acclaimed, "seriously dark urban drama" about a cackling clown a.k.a. Arthur Fleck, whose criminal exploits unleashed panic throughout Gotham City. The movie also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Shea Whigham and Douglas Hodge, among others.