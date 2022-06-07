Kristin Cavallari Jokes About Partying for 2 Years Straight After Jay Cutler Divorce

WENN/Apega Celebrity

The 'Hills' alum shares a caustic response to the former NFL player, who filed for divorce from her in April 2020, after he recently revealed he threw a party 'when the settlement came through.'

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has joked she "partied for two years straight" following her split from husband Jay Cutler. Kristin shared a caustic response to the former NFL player, who filed for divorce from "The Hills" star in April 2020, after he recently revealed he threw a party "when the settlement came through."

When asked about Jay's "divorce party" by TMZ, Kristin laughed and said, "I've partied for two years straight." During the chat, the "Very Cavallari" star refused to divulge any more details about whether the divorce has been finalized, saying,"I actually don't think I'm supposed to say."

Jay made the party comments during a recent episode of his "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast. Speaking with writer and broadcaster Clay Travis, Jay said, "When the settlement came through, I threw a party."

He added of the divorce, "I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that. But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is ... "

Asked if he came out of the split better off financially, Jay responded, "I don't know what I can say, first of all. I don't know if I made money, I just didn't ... We did OK.”

The former couple are parents to three children - Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six. The pair announced their split via a joint statement on social media in April 2020. They said on Instagram at the time, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family (sic)," they added.