 
 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Denied Entry at NYC Restaurant

Following Justin's concert at the Barclays Center, the pop star and his model wife allegedly headed to exclusive eaterie Carbone in Greenwich Village but they reportedly didn't get in.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were reportedly denied entry into one of New York City's swankiest restaurants after they turned up without booking a table. Following Justin's concert at the Barclays Center, the pop star and his model wife hit the town in Manhattan on Saturday night, June 4.

They headed to exclusive eaterie Carbone in Greenwich Village but they reportedly didn't get in. A source told E! Online, "They tried to get into Carbone, but they got denied." The insider went on to claim the pair turned on their heels and headed to nearby restaurant Socialista instead where they "had a great time."

The "Baby" hitmaker left New York by the end of the weekend and headed to Detroit, Michigan where he played another show on his "World Tour" on Sunday night, June 5. He will be back in the Big Apple next week for two shows at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and 14.

The couple's outing comes after Hailey recently opened up about having therapy to cope with life in the spotlight. In a video on her YouTube channel, she said, "There are several things I like to do to check in with myself. One of those things being talk to somebody you trust."

"It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning," the model added. "But the more I've grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged."

Hailey struggles so much with the hate she receives online because wants "everybody to like" her. "I'm somebody who struggles with people-pleasing and really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and what they think," she shared.

