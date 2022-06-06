MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Lead Full Winner List

HBO/Columbia Pictures TV

The HBO series bags four nods, including Best Show, the Tom Holland-starring Marvel superhero movie earns two trophies, while 'Selling Sunset' is the top winner in unscripted categories.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - The cast and fans of "Euphoria" have a reason to be overjoyed following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The hit HBO series has won big at the award show, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, June 5.

The teen drama series created by Sam Levinson, who scored the most nominations with seven, came home with four trophies. They included the coveted Best Show Award and Best Performance in a Show for Zendaya Coleman. Additionally, the show won Best Fight for a Cassie vs. Maddy moment and Here for the Hookup Award.

"Loki" was another scripted series which won multiple awards that night. Despite losing the Best Show title, the MCU series, which streams on Disney+, snatched Best Team for its stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson as well as Breakthrough Performance for Sophia Di Martino, who stars as Sylvie, a variant of Loki.

Still coming from the same realm, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was the top winner in movie categories. The third solo Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland was voted as the Best Movie, in addition to scoring Best Performance in a Movie Award for its lead actor.

Scarlett Johansson was named Best Hero for her performance in "Black Widow". Daniel Radcliffe earned Best Villain for his role in "The Lost City". A "Jackass Forever" stunt featuring Poopies and a snake was hailed as the Best Kiss, while Ryan Reynolds was honored with Best Comedic Performance for his portrayal of Guy in "Free Guy".

The live ceremony, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, was followed immediately by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, with Tayshia Adams carrying out the second half of the show. "Selling Sunset" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" dominated these categories with two wins each.

The Netflix series won Best Docu-Reality Series and helped its star Chrishell Stause earn the Golden Popcorn as Best Reality Star. Meanwhile, the VH1 series was named Best Competition Series and won Best Fight for a Bosco vs. Lady Camden moment.

Selena Gomez's cooking show "Selena + Chef" was hailed as Best Lifestyle Show. Kelly Clarkson won Best Host for her stint on her eponymous talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show", while "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u" was picked as Best Music Documentary.

The show also honored Jennifer Lopez with Generation Award, Jack Black with Comedic Genius Award, and Bethenny Frankel with Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

