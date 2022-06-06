Goldie Hawn Says Being a Grandmother Brings Her 'Incredible Joy'

WENN Celebrity

The 76-year-old Hollywood star is grandma to her daughter Kate Hudson’s three children, as well as son Oliver Hudson's three and Wyatt Russell's new baby boy.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Goldie Hawn loves being a grandmother and says spending time with her grandkids brings her "incredible joy." The Hollywood actress, who is a grandma to her daughter Kate Hudson’s three children, son Oliver Hudson's three kids as well as Wyatt Russell's new baby boy, says her family is her top priority.

When sitting down with Australian Women's Weekly, the 76-year-old explained, "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them." She added, "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

Goldie is grandmother to Kate’s kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani, as well as Oliver’s brood Wilder, Bohdi and Rio, and Wyatt’s son Buddy, who was born in 2021. Wyatt recently revealed the kids all have sweet nicknames for Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell.

"Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi," the "Lodge 49" star said. "My dad, his wine that he makes it's called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Kate and Oliver are Goldie’s children from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Goldie and Kurt got together following her divorce from Bill and they have been together since 1983.

The actress has previously insisted they have never felt the need to tie the knot as she was divorced twice before she met him and Kurt also had a failed marriage in his past. "Marriage didn't work for either one of us. I’m not saying that it wouldn't work again, but I didn't think that we really needed to get married."