Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., urges a teenage girl named Ramya to share proof if she was ever pregnant after she claims to be the mother of his son's child.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) continued to call out a girl named Ramya on social media for allegedly lying about having a baby with his son, Tootie Raw. Having accused the teenager of fabricating the story, the Baton Rouge native challenged her to share the receipts.

"Still waitin on your pregnant pics boo boo with that baby n your stomach? R u n the hospital having the baby ? What was the delivery doctor name ?" the 39-year-old emcee wrote on Twitter on Saturday, June 4. "What hospital u gave at birth at ? When u lie once u gotta keep lying baby ,your moma shoulda told u that n where the other twin?"

Hours prior to that, Boosie expressed his relief upon learning that he is not being a grandfather. "Just found out that ain't my son baby, haha! I'm not a grandpa. Oh Lord, They done kidnapped somebody baby and brought it down there like it was my grandchild. Oh! You going down baby," he said in an Instagram video.

The "Wipe Me Down" spitter described the whole event as "a conspiracy of the ages." He continued, "The things these women do these days is CRAZY my son has had the most stressful year of his life because of this situation¸ ok yall wanna do this too my son bet n the moma of the daughter the worst."

Ramya herself has responded to Boosie's rant, accusing him of paying the woman claiming to be the mother of the child and that the DNA test was done in the presence of both parents. We did the dna test TOGETHER! Proving he's the father!!! Keep in mind you paying that girl to say that's her child knowing she said it out her mouth! He's mine your so sad!" she said in an Instagram post.