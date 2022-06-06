 
 

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., urges a teenage girl named Ramya to share proof if she was ever pregnant after she claims to be the mother of his son's child.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) continued to call out a girl named Ramya on social media for allegedly lying about having a baby with his son, Tootie Raw. Having accused the teenager of fabricating the story, the Baton Rouge native challenged her to share the receipts.

"Still waitin on your pregnant pics boo boo with that baby n your stomach? R u n the hospital having the baby ? What was the delivery doctor name ?" the 39-year-old emcee wrote on Twitter on Saturday, June 4. "What hospital u gave at birth at ? When u lie once u gotta keep lying baby ,your moma shoulda told u that n where the other twin?"

Hours prior to that, Boosie expressed his relief upon learning that he is not being a grandfather. "Just found out that ain't my son baby, haha! I'm not a grandpa. Oh Lord, They done kidnapped somebody baby and brought it down there like it was my grandchild. Oh! You going down baby," he said in an Instagram video.

  See also...

The "Wipe Me Down" spitter described the whole event as "a conspiracy of the ages." He continued, "The things these women do these days is CRAZY my son has had the most stressful year of his life because of this situation¸ ok yall wanna do this too my son bet n the moma of the daughter the worst."

Ramya herself has responded to Boosie's rant, accusing him of paying the woman claiming to be the mother of the child and that the DNA test was done in the presence of both parents. We did the dna test TOGETHER! Proving he's the father!!! Keep in mind you paying that girl to say that's her child knowing she said it out her mouth! He's mine your so sad!" she said in an Instagram post.

You can share this post!

Goldie Hawn Says Being a Grandmother Brings Her 'Incredible Joy'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Slammed for Sharing False Picture of Texas School Shooter in Homophobic Post

Boosie Badazz Slammed for Sharing False Picture of Texas School Shooter in Homophobic Post

Boosie Badazz Dubbed 'Weird' for Telling His Mom to Show Off Her Butt During Vacation

Boosie Badazz Dubbed 'Weird' for Telling His Mom to Show Off Her Butt During Vacation

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Defends Encouraging His Teen Son to Look at Women's Genitalia With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Defends Encouraging His Teen Son to Look at Women's Genitalia With Magnifying Glass

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'