Sam Fender Issues Apology for Calling Johnny Depp a 'Hero' Following Defamation Trial
The 'Seventeen Going Under' singer admits that his choice of words had been wrong in the context of the trial, which featured accusations of violence in Johnny and Amber's marriage.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Fender has issued a public apology after calling Johnny Depp a "hero." The "Seventeen Going Under" crooner was spotted drinking with the Hollywood actor and musician Jeff Beck in a Newcastle pub earlier this week as the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 28-year-old described Depp as a "serious hero" in a picture uploaded to his Instagram stories before deleting the post after a backlash. The singer said that his choice of words had been wrong in the context of the trial, which featured accusations of violence in Johnny and Amber's marriage.

"I now realise it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that's irrelevant. It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses," he elaborated. "I didn't think it through and I should have. I can't really say anything other than it was ill-judged and I was ignorant with regards to the trials as a whole, and thoughtless on what my post could imply."

As for Depp, he has been performing with Beck on his U.K. tour following the conclusion of the court case and the legendary guitarist has confirmed that the pair are working together on an album that will be releasednext month.

Beck told the crowd at the show on Thursday, June 2, "I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Depp did not speak about the legal victory during the gig, but Beck referred to it, saying: "What a result."

