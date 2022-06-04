Mandy Moore Excited to Start Her Next 'Seminal Chapter' as She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' star announces on Instagram that she is currently pregnant with her second child, another baby boy, with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore is pregnant with her second son. The "This Is Us" star, who already has one-year-old son August with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, announced the happy news on her Instagram by exclaiming her boy will make "the BEST big brother!!"

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy declared alongside a picture of her son, who is known as Gus, in a shirt that read "big brother."

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" the 38-year-old singer/actress went on gushing. "Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

Mandy is scheduled to play a concert on June 10 at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta. She is then set to tour America into July. The tour came after the end of her long-running television show "This Is Us", in which she stars alongside Milo Ventimiglia as parents of the main family of the series, which ran from 2016 until May 24 of this year.

The "I Wanna Be with You" singer has previously used Instagram to reveal why she named her first child August. She said, "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book."

Late in her first pregnancy, Mandy spoke about the anxiety she felt about finding out she was to become a mum, while having endometriosis. She added, "Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it. I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks."

Mandy's exes include Zach Braff and Ryan Adams. She divorced Ryan in 2016 after marrying him in 2009. Despite initially calling their parting "respectful" and "amicable," she branded him emotionally abusive in 2019.

Ryan made headlines this week for celebrating Johnny Depp's blockbuster court win over Amber Heard. He shared his support for the 58-year-old actor by commenting on his victory statement posted on social media with three emojis including a red heart emoji, hands raised emoji and a fire emoji.

The "My Winding Wheel" singer has been accused of repeated sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by women including former girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, who said Ryan was emotionally abusive towards her and "demanded" phone sex when they were in public. Ryan has said he is not "a perfect man", adding, "To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly."