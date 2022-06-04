 
 

Kate Middleton Assures That Queen Elizabeth II Is 'Fine' After Monarch Skipped Church Service

The 96-year-old monarch previously was forced to pull out of the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2 after she allegedly felt 'discomfort.'

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton has allegedly assured the Queen is "fine" despite suffering "discomfort" during the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In addition to the revelation, the Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly added to a guest at a jubilee event on Friday, June 3, that the 96-year-old monarch found Thursday (June 2)'s events "very tiring."

Queen Elizabeth II was seen beaming as she joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon in front of tens of thousands of cheering fans to watch a 70-strong aircraft RAF flyover. Hours later, Buckingham Palace officials said the Queen would not be attending Friday (June 3's service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign as she had experienced some "discomfort" during the ceremony.

At a reception at London's Guildhall on Friday, Kate is said to have told an attendee the Queen had found the day "very tiring." Gill Smallwood, who lives in Bolton and runs domestic violence charity Fortalice, had asked how Her Majesty was faring, and was given this response by the 40-year-old royal, "Yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and she had had a lovely, lovely time."

The duchess also told Ms. Smallwood that her children, 8-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis, and also "had a lovely time" on Thursday. All three children appeared on the balcony alongside their great-grandmother for the first day of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Buckingham Palace aides said she made the decision to stay home on Friday with "great reluctance." They said she felt unable to attend after considering the "journey and activity required to participate" in the service at St Paul's.

Despite saying she was pulling out of Friday's thanksgiving service, the Queen smiled for the nation as she lit the first of a chain of more than 3,000 beacons across the U.K. and Commonwealth in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It is not yet known if the monarch will make another public appearance at jubilee celebrations, which will include a pageant on Sunday, June 5 and concert on Saturday, June 4.

