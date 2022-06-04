 
 

Emeli Sande's Ex-BF Stabbed to Death During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Even though paramedics tried to save 39-year-old rapper Hypo, who suffered multiple stab wounds, the musician was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

AceShowbiz - Emeli Sande's ex-boyfriend has been stabbed to death while celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Just after midnight on Friday, June 3, rapper Hypo was knifed in the heart when a fight broke out following what is understood to have been a trivial row at a ticketed party held at a large marquee in Woodford Green, east London.

Paramedics who rushed to the area discovered the 39-year-old singer suffering multiple stab wounds, but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene as stunned revelers looked on. Partygoers have been slammed as "sick" online for filming the fight and sharing it and its aftermath online.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and a post-mortem is due to be held to determine the official cause of death. Police said a large crowd of revelers were at the event in Chigwell Road when the fight broke out at around 12.10 A.M.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith of the Met Police on Friday, June 3 called for anyone who saw what happened to come forward. He said, "This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance."

"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw," he added. "It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people's phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened."

Dreadlocked Hypo, who recently got engaged, has been hailed a leading figure in the east London-based Mashtown rappers collective. He had filmed himself driving in a Bentley on the way to the event in an Instagram story to his 23,000-plus followers.

Scottish singer Emeli dated Hypo for around a year before they broke up in 2017, but the two were said to have stayed friendly. Hypo, who grew up in Islington, north London and spent time in Jamaica, was said to have had a troubled past.

Tributes that have flooded social media in the wake of his death included one fan saying, "Hypo was a pioneer in the industry. Met him a couple times and he was a clean hearted guy. This world is crazy." Another said, "RIP Big Hypes, very sad news to wake up to... we lost a real one."

One described Hypo's death as a "sad tragedy", saying, "In his Instagram story he was just living his best life and having fun, later the same day his taken was taken from him."

No arrests have yet been made and the area of the stabbing remains cordoned off.

