Liam Gallagher Believes He Won't Get Canceled: 'People Like My F**king Humor'
The former lead vocalist of rock band Oasis also insists in a new interview that he is 'not scared' of being canceled because he believes that people seem to enjoy his humor.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has shared his opinion about getting canceled. In a new interview, the former lead vocalist of rock band Oasis said that he doesn't fear being canceled, stressing that people "like" his humor.

The 49-year-old singer loves to voice his opinions on social media, but he doesn't think he'll ever get canceled because the public seem to enjoy his sense of humor. He explained, "I'll never get canceled because people like my f**king humor. I'm not scared of being canceled and if it happens bring it f**king on."

Liam recently exchanged insults with former Liverpool soccer star Jamie Carragher after his beloved Manchester City won the Premier League title. But rather than shying away from the confrontation, Liam revelled in the experience.

Liam told The Sun newspaper, "I had a great time last weekend with Jamie Carragher. I loved every minute of it." He went on, "It was funny and he deserved it as he was talking s**t about my team. I don't want to cause any harm to anyone. It's just banter."

Liam admitted he now gets his "thrills" from watching his team achieve success. He said, "Winning the league was a lot of relief. It would have been a downer coming to the Etihad if we'd not won. It would still be mega because you've just got to get on with it. Rock 'n' roll pays the bills and Man City give me the thrills."

Meanwhile, Liam is looking forward to being reunited with Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs on stage. The 56-year-old musician announced in April that he's been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but Liam is convinced that they'll perform together again one day.

Liam said, "He texted me last week, he was going in for radiotherapy. He seems to be just getting on with it." He added, "It was a huge shock. But they've said it's curable so he's just got to keep his head down. He's in Manchester's Christie hospital so he's in the best place. Before you know it, he will be on stage with his lovely little slaphead."

