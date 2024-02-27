 

Liam Gallagher Left With Identity Crisis After Oasis Split

Liam Gallagher Left With Identity Crisis After Oasis Split
ITV
Music

In a new interview, Liam admits he struggled musically after losing his bother Noel Gallagher's creative input as Oasis broke up because of their sibling feud.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher experienced an identity crisis when Oasis split. The 51-year-old singer had "lived and breathed" the group for almost all of his adult life until they abruptly called it a day in 2009 following a row between him and his brother, guitarist Noel Gallagher, and the aftermath left him questioning who he was beyond a "that guy from Oasis", but the solo success he has enjoyed since has helped him to "move on."

"That was my band and that was all I knew. I lived and breathed it, so once it was gone I was like, who am I, really? Everyone knows me as that guy from Oasis. If that's not there anymore I'm just a hollow wandering dude from the Nineties. But you move on. Life is just one big conveyor belt, innit?" he told the Sunday Times Culture magazine.

Liam found it hard to "express" himself musically without Noel's creative input behind him. Discussing his upcoming new album with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, he said, "John's a dude, man."

"With Oasis, Noel did the writing, I came in to do the singing, and I was happy. When that ended I had to find ways of, you know, 'expressing myself' and it did me head in. John came along and we're very different, but we must have the same vibe because these songs could have come from my brain. Do you know what I mean?"

  Editors' Pick

Although the "Everything's Electric" hitmaker would welcome an Oasis reunion, he insisted it is down to Noel - who split from wife Sara Macdonald last year - to reach out to him first. He said, "He knows I'm not going to call him. He's the one who split the band up, so he'll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won't be getting back together."

"To be fair, though, I can see it happening. Now things have changed in his personal life, I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, 'Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.' "

Liam insisted he doesn't "hold grudges" and would welcome getting the band back together. Asked if they would definitely reunite if Noel offered an olive branch, he added, "Oh, without a doubt. I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis [stuff], there was no need for it, you know what I mean?"

"Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn't have to split up over it. I don't hold grudges, man, and if Oasis got back together it would be great because I would only have to sing 15 songs and he could do the rest. I could do that standing on me head."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leonardo DiCaprio Warns Timothee Chalamet Against Starring in Superhero Movie

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance
Related Posts
Liam Gallagher Rips Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Despite Nomination

Liam Gallagher Rips Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Despite Nomination

Liam Gallagher Planned to Take a Break Before John Squire Reached Out for Joint Album

Liam Gallagher Planned to Take a Break Before John Squire Reached Out for Joint Album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Not Performing Oasis' and Stone Roses' Songs on Upcoming Tour

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Not Performing Oasis' and Stone Roses' Songs on Upcoming Tour

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts
Music
  • 2024-02-26 23:25:24

Taylor Swift Accused of Performing 'Demonic Rituals' at Her Concerts

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Cruz Beckham 'Slowly But Surely' Working on His Music

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Despite Controversy

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Paul McCartney Portrays Painful Childhood Memory on The Beatles' Single 'Yesterday'

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Bad Bunny Defended After Being Blasted by PETA for Using Horse as Prop at Concert

Artist of the Week: Usher

Artist of the Week: Usher

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'

Selena Gomez on Possibility of Her Touring Again: 'I Miss It'