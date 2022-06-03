 
 

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

According to his court documents, the 'Power' star/co-creator asks a judge to block the 'Poppin' Them Thangs' rapper from wiping the alleged debt in his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - c=50 Cent] is dragging Young Buck to court. It was unveiled that the "In Da Club" hitmaker has finally launched legal action against his former G-Unit bandmate, claiming he is owing to him $250,000.

According to legal docs obtained by Radar, the "Power" star/co-creator asked a federal judge to block Buck from wiping the alleged debt in his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. He said Buck was paid a $250,000 advance after signing a contract with G-Unit in 2014.

Unfortunately, Buck failed to make any albums despite being required to turn in 2 records. In addition, the "Poppin' Them Thangs" spitter allegedly dropped music without permission from G-Unit in violation of his contract.

The news arrived more than a month after Buck divulged that he filed for bankruptcy because Fiddy had stopped him from putting out music. "We at a standstill, I'm definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity," he said on the "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" podcast.

"He could get whatever he's looking for from me, I can get what I'm needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids," the 41-year-old continue. "He could do the same."

Buck went on to claim that Fiddy has "sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I'm still an artist on G-Unit." He added, "And right there led me to, you know, realize that I have to try to find a different route to complete this one album that I have left him with him to be free and done."

"Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy," he explained. "They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, 'Well hey, if you're owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.' But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so."



https://radaronline.com/p/50-cent-sued-young-buck-250000-debt-bankruptcy/
https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/00184874.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/CagQl0qNvFY/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdHVL2pph4V/

