Kim Kardashian Accused of Stealing SKKN Brand From SKN By Lori Harvey

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is dragged on Twitter for allegedly stealing the name of Lori's skincare brand, which was launched in October 2021.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian just launched a new skincare brand. However, instead of getting a warm welcome, "The Kardashians" star found herself being slammed by social media users for allegedly stealing SKKN line from SKN by Lori Harvey.

"Kim naming her skincare brand SKKN when Lori Harvey's skincare brand name is SKN doesn't sit right with me. Seems like they're stealing from a black woman for the thousandth time," one user opined. Another echoed the sentiment, "SKKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee."

The hate continued with one writing, "why would kim do a line called SKKN when lori harvey has SKN. who's bright idea was that." A different individual added, "Kim K having a skinccare line called 'SKKN by Kim' knowing damn well there's a 'SKN by LH' (Lori Harvey is insane to me. Where's the originality.

Kim announced her beauty brand, formerly known as KKW Beauty, via Instagram earlier this week. "I'm excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I've been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world's top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I've accumulated along the way."

"You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can't wait to finally be able to share it with you!" she added. "SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21 at 9a PT / 12p ET exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM."

Lori, for her part, launched her own skincare brand back in October 2021. On the special day, she was joined by her mother Marjorie Harvey, her stepfather Steve Harvey, her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan and some of her pals.