'RHOBH': Dorit Kemsley Gets Emotional While Recalling Terrifying Home Invasion
In a new episode of the Bravo show, the reality TV star participates in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy session to help her process the trauma.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Dorit Kemsley could not help but cry when she talked about the traumatic home invasion that she experienced. In the Wednesday, June 1 episode of the Bravo show, Dorit participated in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy session to help her process the trauma.

During the session, Dorit's therapist said those who endure traumatic events "separate it by frames because that is the way the memory is stored early on." She was then asked to think of the moment she was lying on the ground with a gun to her head with the words "I'm not safe" and that triggered the reality TV star.

"I went from, 'I'm not safe,' to thinking about my kids," Dorit said of her children, Jagger (8) and Phoenix (6), who were present when their home was invaded. "Oh, God forbid anything ever happens to them. I can't shake this feeling," she continued sharing as she burst into tears. When the therapist asked what feelings she was struggling with, Dorit said, "So scared, so worried, so afraid, so sad."

"When I close my eyes, I can see the headline: 'Mother Found Dead in Her Bedroom and the Kids Were Shot, Found Dead in Their Bed,' " she elaborated through tears during a confessional. "Oh, my God. Oh, my God. That thought is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

Speaking with her therapist, she said, "It's just right now, it feels like … I feel very far from where I need to be." She continued, "I feel like I have a lot of work to do."

Back in October, three men broke into Dorit's Los Angeles mansion and held her at gunpoint. The Bravo star and her two children were sleeping at the time the men broke in, while her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London.

