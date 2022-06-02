 
 

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins
Instagram
Movie

Announcing that filming has begun on the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel, the Australian hunk posts on his Instagram page a photo taken on the desert set of the movie.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth is literally enduring the heat at work for at least the next few weeks. The Australian actor has announced that filming on "Mad Max " prequel, "Furiosa", which he stars in, has officially begun.

To mark the production kick-off on Wednesday, June 1, the Thor depicter in Marvel Cinematic Universe shared the first photo from the set. Making use of his social media accounts, he posted an image of the film's slate which is placed in the middle of the desert.

"A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA #georgemiller," the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star captioned it, tagging his co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and photographer Jasin Boland, who reposted it on his own Instagram page. "Time to get your #warboy on… So stoked to be with these guys again!" the photographer wrote in the caption of his own post.

  See also...

True to the title, "Furiosa" centers on the title character, who was portrayed by Charlize Theron in "Mad Max: Fury Road". Taylor-Joy landed the lead role of the young Furiosa in the upcoming movie.

Last month, it's reported that "The Queen's Gambit" star "wants to" shave her head to mimic the look Theron sported in the 2015 movie, but director George Miller doesn't share her vision. The film's costume designer Jenny Beavan told Variety, "She wants to, but George doesn't want her to. So I don't know whether she will or not."

Taylor-Joy has also shared her excitement to work on the film. "The thing that makes me most excited about 'Furiosa' is, No. 1, George Miller. That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him," she gushed. "I'm also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I'm quite excited to work hard."

As for Hemsworth, his role has not been officially disclosed, but when his casting rumors swirled back in 2020, it was said that he was circling the role of a character called Dementus. Tom Burke is also cast for an undisclosed role. The movie eyes a May 24, 2024 release date.

You can share this post!

Elliot Page Finds Hatred and Cruelty Much More Incessant After His Transition

'RHOBH': Dorit Kemsley Gets Emotional While Recalling Terrifying Home Invasion

Related Posts
'Mad Max' Prequel Scheduled for 2023 Release

'Mad Max' Prequel Scheduled for 2023 Release

Chris Hemsworth Joins Cast of 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa' Led by Anya Taylor-Joy

Chris Hemsworth Joins Cast of 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa' Led by Anya Taylor-Joy

George Miller Ditches Charlize Theron for Younger Actress in 'Mad Max' Spin-Off

George Miller Ditches Charlize Theron for Younger Actress in 'Mad Max' Spin-Off

Most Read
Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'
Movie

Jon Hamm Teases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Is 'Unprecedented Experience Visually'

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils

Val Kilmer and 'Top Gun' Cast Had 'Emotional Day' During Filming, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Unveils

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body for 'Barbie' Movie 'Painful'

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body for 'Barbie' Movie 'Painful'

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins