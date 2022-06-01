 
 

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

The Liberian-born comedian leaves a podcast host flustered when he reveals during an interview that his girl Rada Darling enjoys watching him sleep with other women.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Blackson has shared a little TMI about his bedroom activities. In a new interview, the comedian has gotten candid about his fiancee's favorite turn-on, saying that she enjoys watching him get freaky with other women.

During his appearance on "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper", Michael opened up about his sexual escapades with his fiancee Rada Darling. "My girl is like... Rada is a freak, okay?" he said from a moving car.

After stammering a bit, he didn't hesitate to share, "The thing about it... I mean, early in the relationship she enjoyed watching me sleep with women." Raquel seemed to be in shock as she let out, "Oh, great," with a concerned look on her face. "So she's in a whole different ballgame."

"You know, she did!" Michael doubled down on his remark. He then further divulged, "And in fact, when me and her are having sex, you know what makes her cum? When I tell her what I did with the last person."

Michael and Rada previously hinted that they were in an open relationship when he announced their engagement in July 2021. After the funnyman got down on both knees and asked her to marry him during an interview on "The Breakfast Club", she said yes before shouting, "Bye side b***hes." Michael jokingly replied, "90% of the side b***hes bye bye."

The pair briefly split months before their engagement. In May of last year, Rada announced on Instagram, "It has been a great ride.....although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on." She went on hinting that she called it quits with him because she was "lied to."

As to why Michael decided that this was finally the woman he wanted to be with for the rest of his life, he said, "I've never had a woman that's this loyal to me."

