Michael Blackson Called Corny After Mocking Katt Williams Over His Running Video

Cover Images/Brandi Benton Celebrity

The Ghanaian actor and comedian takes to his Instagram account to share a video of him mocking Katt who flexed his physical fitness by running lightning fast in a recent video.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Michael Blackson further ignited his beef with Katt Williams with a new post on Instagram. The Ghanaian actor and comedian took to his Instagram account to share a video of him mocking Katt who flexed his physical fitness by running lightning fast in a recent video.

On Friday, March 8, Michael posted a video of him running through a hotel hallway with someone timing for him. "Let's see how good that was?" Michael asked after he stopped. When the timer showed 1 minute and 28 seconds, Michael stressed that almost everyone can do a good run.

Upon catching wind of Michael's post, Internet users blasted him for the unnecessary shady post. "Dis was more lame den funny," one person commented. Another said, "Every time they reply to katt it makes me realizes how corny they are lol."

"Y'all keep coming back to prove Katt's point. Y'all be fkn with him. He didn't even say sht to y'all he was just running," one other defended Katt. Echoing the sentiment, a user noted, "I don't think Katt thinking about u tho bro...u trying so hard too..lmao."

Michael's post came after Katt was seen running a 4.97 40-yard event at an NFL pro day event. This was not the first time that the 52-year-old comedian had run a wild 40-yard dash. Back in January, a video saw him running the 40-yard dash in 4.47, which was the same time that first-round pick Sauce Gardner ran in 2022. Fans, meanwhile, used to create more tension between Katt and Kevin Hart, who injured himself in August 2023 after trying to beat a former NFL player in a race.

Katt's beef with Michael and Kevin started after Katt went after the other comedians during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" earlier this year. In the viral episode, Katt said, "Most comedians don't get booed enough. That's how you end up with Michael Blackson, who is a real African, doin a fake African accent."

In response to the diss, Michael wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm so confused, I'm African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America and I wish I could get rid of it, even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my deek."

You can share this post!