Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Kelly disses her 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-star's husband by referencing rumors surrounding 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley's sexuality.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna isn't letting Kelly Dodd's diss aimed at her husband get on her nerves. The "Days of Our Lives" alum has responded with humor after her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star suggested that her husband Harry Hamlin could be gay.

Kelly seemed to insinuate that Harry is gay by referencing rumors surrounding Todd Chrisley's sexuality. Underneath Page Six's post about the gay affair allegation surrounding the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, Kelly commented, "Harry Hamlin is next," along with a cry-laughing emoji.

Kelly Dodd's Diss at Harry Hamlin

Kelly Dodd insinuated that Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin may be gay.

Catching wind of Kelly's remark, Lisa didn't stay silent. She responded with her own joke by posting on her Instagram Story a picture of her sporting fake beard. "Good morning to Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd," she wrote over the snap.

The slang term "beard" is used to describe a partner of a so-called closeted homosexual, who is used to help conceal their sexuality. As for the doctored image, it was taken from a "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" scene, when she got into a fight over claims that Harry had been unfaithful to her.

Lisa Rinna's IG Story

Lisa responded to Kelly's diss with a joke.

This isn't the first time Lisa is battling rumors that her husband is gay, though. Previously, she poked fun at the rumors by posting a snap of his 1987 PEOPLE cover for their Sexiest Man Alive shoot. "Appreciation Post to my very busy Husband who apparently doesn't live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay. Go Harry F***king Hamlin," she wrote.

Todd's alleged gay affair with his ex-business partner was exposed during his trial for federal fraud case. On May 24, Mark Braddock testified that he and Todd had an intimate relationship for about a year in the early 2000s. He also revealed that they paid off a blackmailer who threatened to expose them for fraud and their alleged affair.

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Delilah Hamlin Shades Lisa Rinna and Harry as She Asks Them to Pay for Her 'Trauma Therapy'

Lisa Rinna Honors Late Mom on Thanksgiving in Special Way

Lisa Rinna Remembers Late Mom in Touching Post Following Her Passing

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

