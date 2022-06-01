 
 

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

The 'Elvis' star portrays woodcarver Geppetto, who builds and treats Pinocchio as if he were his own son after making a wish upon a star in the magical teaser.

AceShowbiz - Disney has released the first magical first teaser trailer for "Pinocchio (2022)", an upcoming live-action remake of the 1940 animated film of the same name. From visionary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, the musical fantasy film follows the adventure of the titular character, who is brought to life by Geppetto, portrayed by Tom Hanks, in the movie.

"Star light, star bright. First star I see tonight," Hanks, who sports gray, curly-haired wig and mustache to portray the woodcarver, says while looking out the window, "I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight."

Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) grants his wish and turns a wooden puppet he creates into a real boy. The video doesn't give a clear look at Pinocchio, but offers a glimpse of his wooden hand and his long nose.

The trailer, however, does feature Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in his adventure, running, jumping, sliding and umbrella-gliding his way around town.

According to the official description of the film, Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience."

In addition to Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo who portrays the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key stars as "Honest" John, Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco portrays new character Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Senor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

"Pinocchio" is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service on September 8. Its script is written by Zemeckis along with Chris Weitz. The original movie is based on the 1883 Italian book "The Adventures of Pinocchio" by Carlo Collodi.

