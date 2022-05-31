 
 

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock, who previously admitted to attacking Blueface's mom Karlissa and his sister Kali, explains that she beat the two because Karlissa threw a glass jar at her when she was at his house.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wack 100 has inserted himself in the drama involving Blueface, Chrisean Rock and his family. The manager of the "Respect My Cryppin' " rapper shared a gruesome video of the MC's sister Kali Miller and her husband from their recent fight, and based on the clip, he suggested that Kali is mentally ill.

In the Sunday, May 28 footage, Kali was seen cradling her bloodied hubby in her arms. However, instead of taking her man to the hospital, Kali made a strange comment as saying, "Blueface, baby. Yeah, aiight. On the dead homies!"

Wack has since questioned her state of mind. "Pray for @drjioproducedit quick recovery. & let's pray for the mental state of @kaliwae_ . As you see somethings not right with this behavior Why would she act like this at a time like this. Imagine what it was before it got to this point. #SurvivingKali #TeamBlueFace @toogee_ get ya man's," he wrote in the caption.

Although Wack has long been vocal about hating Chrisean, he defended her in this case. "Everybody knows that I am not a #ChriseanRock fan but right is right. That woman is grown like the both of you. You can't attack someone & expect them not to respond," he stated.

In the caption, Wack elaborated, "I was forced to release video footage showing who @bluefasebabyy sister had the fight with. The fact that his own family is willing to lie in hopes that the media makes him out to be a abuser is crazy." He added, "@kaliwae_ you jumped & knocked #Chrissean tooth out 18 months ago she didn't cry about it. You came for the smoke & the woman got her revenge."

Chrisean herself has shared her side of the story. She said she was at Blueface's house to help him hosting an event when his mom Karlissa Saffold, who has been staying there with her husband, suddenly threw a glass jar at her. "She swung on me before, but I let it slide," the artist, who accused Karlissa of bullying her for two years, said during an Instagram Live.

"You know, I don't hit [other] people's mothers. So, it took a lot in me to do what I had to do because she kept charging at me and was like, 'I'mma beat the s**t out of you,' and s**t like that," Chrisean continued. "Her son was like, 'Yeah, stick up for yourself. Don't let her hit you.' So, I said, 'Alright. F**k it.' I'm beating her up and stomping on her, and Blue finally breaks it up."

