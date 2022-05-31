Princess Eugenie to Split Time Between Portugal and the U.K. With Husband

Instagram Celebrity

The royal couple is said to have made the move after Jack Brooksbank was reported to have landed a new job with a multi-millionaire property titan friend of George Clooney.

AceShowbiz - Princess Eugenie is reported to have moved to Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank. After the businessman landed a new job with a multi-millionaire property titan friend of George Clooney's, the couple is said to be splitting their time between the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, south of Lisbon, as well as London.

Jack, who shares one-year-old son August with the royal, is said to have got a new job with businessman Mike Meldrum, who is a long-term friend of George. A source told the Daily Telegraph, "Jack is now working for Mike Meldrum and they are splitting their time between Portugal and London. It's a very exciting time for them."

Jack will work in sales, marketing and promotion for Meldrum's private 300-house private resort, which is now under development.

Eugenie, Jack and August had been living at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, which is still the U.K. home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the Princess carrying out her job at art gallery Hauser Wirth on hybrid basis. Harry and Meghan have renewed their lease on the cottage despite living in an $11 million mansion in California.

Jack previously worked for tequila brand Casamigos, which was joint owned by Mike, George and their friend Randy Gerber, who is married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, before it was bought by drinks giant Diageo for up to $1 billion.

Harry and Meghan had been expected to let their Frogmore Cottage lease expire after they quit the U.K. for America, but they have reportedly committed to a new 12-month rolling deal. Royal insiders say the move could mean that the Sussexes plan to spend more time in Windsor.

"It is quite a signal that they aren't going to disappear. They could easily give up Frogmore as their life's now in California," one source told The Sun. "By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it's all happening."

"They can now come and go any time they please," the source added. "The coming year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foothold in Windsor."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed, "Frogmore Cottage remains the U.K. home of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The Queen is said to be planning to meet the couple's daughter Lilibet for the first time in early June during the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will also see the pair bringing their son 3-year-old Archie to Britain.