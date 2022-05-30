 
 

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit
Instagram
Celebrity

While Karlissa Saffold and Kali Miller accuse the 'Thotiana' spitter of assaulting them, there is a now-viral video that sees Chrisean beating up Kali several times.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has entered herself into the drama involving Blueface, his mother and sister. While Karlissa Saffold and Kali Miller accused the "Thotiana" rapper of assaulting them, Chrisean admitted that she was the one who attacked the two.

On Saturday, May 28, Karlissa shared a video of herself showing her swollen face. In a post shared on Instagram Story, she revealed, "All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that's all that matters. Carry on."

"And neither will the police or the judge. The End," Karlissa added. "@bluefasebabyy I will never forgive you for what you did to @kaliweae [Blueface's sister] & @drjioproducedit [her husband]. Never life and I pray God has mercy on your soul."

Not stopping there, Karlissa continued to put his son on blast, "You haven't paid me every since September for working in that restaurant and my husband but his own money in to it. I will see you in court. Now post the beginning where you punched your sister and husband until they are hospitalized for coming to ask you about me," she argued.

  See also...

Kali, meanwhile, fumed in a video, "Deada**, Blueface is a lame-a** n***a. The n***a dead-a** punched me and my mother in the face. And the n***a is lame as f**k and gets no respect." On her IG Story, she pointed out, "Idc, how much money you got or how big your name is your still a lame a** n***a."

Contrary to their claims, a video that has gone viral showed Chrisean beating up Kali while Blueface was watching the altercation. Chrisean herself has confessed that she was the one who physically attacked Kali and Karlissa.

"Why did you beat their a** like that?" Blueface asked Chrisean while she was laying on the floor. To the question, she simply replied, "They gave me no option." Blueface then reiterated that he didn't assault his mom or sister, saying, "They can't just take their L, they want to say I did it... I'm a whole f**king boxer out here."

You can share this post!

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Becca Kufrin Gushes About Being the 'Happiest' Girl in the World After Proposing to BF Thomas Jacobs
Related Posts
Blueface's BM Jaidyn Defends Herself After Being Slammed by the Rapper, His Mom and Chrisean Rock

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Defends Herself After Being Slammed by the Rapper, His Mom and Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Reacts After Rapper Denies Her Claim About Him Dating Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Reacts After Rapper Denies Her Claim About Him Dating Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Rants Against Trolls Who Slam Him Over His Love Triangle With BM and Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Rants Against Trolls Who Slam Him Over His Love Triangle With BM and Chrisean Rock

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak