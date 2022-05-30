Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Music

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' "Harry's House" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new set takes over the top spoty after earning a massive 521,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate.

Of the number, album sales comprise 330,000, making it the largest sales week of 2022. SEA units comprise 189,000 which is equaling 246.96 million on-demand streams of the set's 13 tracks. It's the largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album this year, while TEA units comprise 2,500.

Back to the chart, Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is a non-mover at No. 2 with 155,000 equivalent album units earned. Kendrick Lamar's former leader "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" descends from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week with 96,000 units. Following it up at No. 4 with 77,000 units is Future's former No. 1 "I Never Liked You".

This week's new entry is Zach Bryan's first major label album "American Heartbreak". Bowing at No. 5, the 34-track set enters with 71,500 equivalent album units earned.

Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 51,500 equivalent album units earned. Also dipping in this week's chart is Jack Harlow's "Come Home the Kids Miss You" as it slips from No. 6 to No. 7 with 41,000 equivalent album units.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" ascends from No. 9 to No. 8 after earning 32,500 units. TXT's (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child", meanwhile, falls significantly from No. 4 to No. 9 in its second week with 30,500 units earned. Rounding the Top 10 is Lil Durk's "7220" with 27,000 units.

