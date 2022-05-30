Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

INSTAR IMAGES/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The late Hollywood star's body, which is being held at the Funeraria Blandino funeral home, will be transported back to Los Angeles via private plane at the request of his family.

AceShowbiz - Ray Liotta's family seemingly wants to have his body in Los Angeles as soon as possible. The family of the late Hollywood star is flying his body home via private jet from the Dominican Republic.

The "Goodfellas" actor passed in his sleep in a hotel in the county while filming his latest movie. An employee of the Dominican funeral home, Funeraria Blandino in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, told Daily Mail, "The body is now still with us. We have everything ready to send immediately and are waiting for final instructions from the family."

The plans were initially to send the late actor back home to America on Monday, May 30. But given the challenges of getting a body through customs on a weekend on a commercial airline the family is now arranging to have a private jet.

The funeral home worker added, "We hope we can have the plane today. I just know we need to be ready. I'm ready with the paperwork. Normally we take a couple more days. But these are very important people."

Liotta was already dead when paramedics arrived at the Casa del XVI hotel in Santo Domingo's Colonial Zone, with a source saying his fiancee Jacy Nittolo, 47, called 911 around 6am Thursday, May 26. Toxicology results are due this week but authorities have ruled out foul play in his death.

Liotta was in the country filming the movie "Dangerous Waters" with Eric Dane, Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows.

The plan to fly his remains home came after Liotta's fiancee Jacy, who returned to Los Angeles on Friday, May 27, broke her silence about his death with a tribute. She said on her Instagram account, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other."