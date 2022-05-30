Becca Kufrin Gushes About Being the 'Happiest' Girl in the World After Proposing to BF Thomas Jacobs

Instagram Celebrity

The season 14 star of 'The Bachelorette' receives congratulatory comments from her famous pals after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, whom she met in 'Bachelor in Paradise'.

AceShowbiz - Becca Kufrin is engaged to Thomas Jacobs. Revealing that she has proposed to her boyfriend, the season 14 star of "The Bachelorette" gushed about being the "happiest" girl in the world.

The 32-year-old beauty announced her engagement via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. Sharing a series of pictures from the romantic proposal, she first declared, "In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!"

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day," she added. "I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."

The post has since been floode with congratulatory comments from Becca's famous pals, including Jana Kramer, who replied, "Congrats momma." Stassi Schroeder raved, "Congratulations becca!!" Rachel Lindsay chimed in, "Love that you are doing things your way! Congrats."

Also sharing the exciting news was Thomas on his own Instagram page. Posting similar photos, he wrote, "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance."

Becca and Thomas met on "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7. Although they split during the show's finale, they rekindled their romance and have been going strong ever since.

Becca was previously engaged to Garret Yrigoyen. However, the two called it off back in August 2020 after being together for two years. In the following month, she confirmed the split during an episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she explained.