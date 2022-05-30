 
 

Alexander Ludwig Showers Wife With Support After She Suffers Third Miscarriage

Alexander Ludwig Showers Wife With Support After She Suffers Third Miscarriage
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing the pregnancy loss on Instagram, the actor portraying Cato in 'The Hunger Games' praises his spouse for her 'resilience through' adversity.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alexander Ludwig won't let his wife go through hard times alone. After Lauren Dear suffered a miscarriage for the third time, the Cato depicter in "The Hunger Games" showered her with support in a sweet social media post.

Posting an Instagram photo of him sharing a kiss with his spouse while she's in her hospital bed, the 30-year-old wrote, "This woman's strength astounds me every time." He added, "I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you."

"all the bumps life throws our way, we got this [red heart emoji] and for anyone else, you're not alone," the actor, who tied the knot with Lauren following a new year trip to Utah in January 2021, further noted. "It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."

  See also...

In her own post, Lauren divulged, "I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more." She continued, "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about."

"I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone," she went on elaborating. "It's so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

"This will forever be a part of our story," Lauren pointed out. "My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone."

You can share this post!

Becca Kufrin Gushes About Being the 'Happiest' Girl in the World After Proposing to BF Thomas Jacobs

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind
Related Posts
Alexander Ludwig and New Wife Share First Pictures of Romantic Ceremony in Utah

Alexander Ludwig and New Wife Share First Pictures of Romantic Ceremony in Utah

Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement

Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak