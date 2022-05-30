Alexander Ludwig Showers Wife With Support After She Suffers Third Miscarriage

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the pregnancy loss on Instagram, the actor portraying Cato in 'The Hunger Games' praises his spouse for her 'resilience through' adversity.

AceShowbiz - Alexander Ludwig won't let his wife go through hard times alone. After Lauren Dear suffered a miscarriage for the third time, the Cato depicter in "The Hunger Games" showered her with support in a sweet social media post.

Posting an Instagram photo of him sharing a kiss with his spouse while she's in her hospital bed, the 30-year-old wrote, "This woman's strength astounds me every time." He added, "I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you."

"all the bumps life throws our way, we got this [red heart emoji] and for anyone else, you're not alone," the actor, who tied the knot with Lauren following a new year trip to Utah in January 2021, further noted. "It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."

In her own post, Lauren divulged, "I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more." She continued, "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about."

"I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone," she went on elaborating. "It's so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."

"This will forever be a part of our story," Lauren pointed out. "My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone."