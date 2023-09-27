 

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy

A few days after announcing that they had welcomed their first child together, the season 14 star of 'The Bachelorette' and her fiance also reveal their baby boy's full name and the meaning behind it.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have shared the first photos of their baby boy. A few days after announcing that they had welcomed their first child together, the season 14 star of "The Bachelorette" and her fiance treated her fans to the adorable pictures via social media.

On Monday, September 25, the 33-year-old star and her 31-year-old beau made use of Instagram to upload the snaps in a joint post. The couple showed off how adorable their first child looked while still keeping the baby's face away from public's eyes. One of the photos featured their baby boy's little feet, cheeks, lips and hand.

Becca and Thomas also let out a number of photos which appeared to have been taken after the baby's arrival. In the snaps, Becca could be seen cradling their bundle of joy on her arms while Thomas was standing close next to the two. The couple further released a picture of their little one holding a circular wooden sign, which displays the baby's name, birth date, weight and height.

Not stopping there, the engaged couple additionally expressed their excitement after welcoming their first child. In the caption of the post, they penned, "Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."

Becca and Thomas did not forget to explain the meaning of their son's name. "Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised," they spilled, referring to her dad. "Lee is for Thomas's father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole [red heart emoji]." They concluded, "Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."

The couple announced that they had welcomed their first child via Instagram on Saturday. He released a photo of the couple's front porch, which was decorated with a doormat featuring "Baby Sleeping. Please don't ruin this for us" message and a hanging sign that read, "Shhh… Baby is sleeping." She later reposted the snap on her Instagram Story.

Becca and Thomas brushed shoulders in season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise", which aired back in 2021. They had an on-and-off relationship before getting engaged in May 2022.

