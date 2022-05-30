Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Music

The lyrics of his new release called 'One Life', the Grammy-winning artist admits to being 'so nervous' before proposing to his childhood sweetheart at his home in East Anglia.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran's new song appears to detail his crippling anxiety before he proposed to Cherry Seaborn. "One Life", which is one of four releases on the deluxe version of the crooner's "=" album, seems to follow the moment he asked his now-wife to marry him in 2017.

Sheeran has previously revealed he popped the question under a pergola in the garden of his sprawling Sussex estate after he and his 30-year-old childhood sweetheart enjoyed a bottle of wine. Now in the track's lyrics, he admits to being "so nervous" before getting down on one knee at his home in East Anglia.

In the first verse, Sheeran sings, "It's such a beautiful night to make a change in our lives/ East Anglian sky, empty bottle of wine." He goes on to note that he's "lucky" to be spending the evening with his girlfriend, before admitting his nerves ahead of his romantic proposal.

"Why am I feeling so nervous when things are going so perfect?/ But I know that it's worth it to spend forever with you," the British native continues. In the chorus, he reveals his anticipation for an answer in the words, "So I'll ask you (Tonight)/ Will you marry me?/ Just say yes/ One word, one love, one life."

The rest of the song gushes over how emotional the Grammy winner felt after Seaborn said yes and admits they both got tearful. He adds in the track's outro, "Some things were just meant to be."

Sheeran, who wed Seaborn in 2019, has previously disclosed that his wife was so shocked when he proposed to her. Speaking on the Swedish talk show Skavlan about the proposal, the 31-year-old musician said, "I was getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you f**king joking?' "

"There was this long silence and I just went, 'Please?' It is the most human I have ever felt because in my career," the musician claimed. "Sometimes you find it is like, 'Can I do this?' and people are like, 'Yeah.' "

"You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, 'Will you marry me?' " he recalled."It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes."

About the weather during his proposal, Sheeran recounted, "On the day it was p***ing down with rain and I'd built a f**king pergola at the end of the garden to do it." He further shared, "Sunset, pergola, some wine... and it was p****** down with rain.

"I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, 'No!' I was like, 'Are you sure you don't want to go for a walk?' " he went on recalling. "Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today! ... It gets to 9 P.M. and I was like, 'For f**k's sake!' "

The couple were childhood sweethearts after growing up in the same town. They rekindled their romance in 2014 and tied the knot in a small ceremony five years later. The pair welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020, while their second child arrived this month.